Nacho on Real Madrid future: I’ve decided to stay another year

The 33-year-old versatile defender was called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League final four after Osasuna defender David Garcia was injured.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 21:15 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Nacho celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey.
Real Madrid’s Nacho celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Nacho celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid defender Nacho confirmed on Sunday he will stay another year at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of June.

The 33-year-old versatile defender was called up to the Spain squad for the Nations League final four after Osasuna defender David Garcia was injured.

“There are always offers but I’ve decided to stay another year,” Nacho told TVE.

“I’m happy with that and really looking forward to continuing.”

Nacho played 44 times for Madrid this season, growing in importance over the years at the club he came through at as a youth player.

Jose Mourinho gave Nacho his debut in 2011 and he has played 319 times for the club, winning five Champions Leagues and three Spanish league titles among other trophies.

Madrid let Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz go at the end of their contracts, while they reached a deal to release Belgium winger Eden Hazard this summer too.

Their biggest loss is captain Karim Benzema, who signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad earlier in June.

Los Blancos have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign England’s Jude Bellingham and are expected to make several further moves in the summer window to bolster their squad.

Playmaker Brahim Diaz, who spent the last three seasons on loan at AC Milan, has returned.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
