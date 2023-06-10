East Bengal signs India international Nandhakumar Sekar on a three-year deal

Published : Jun 10, 2023 14:21 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

East Bengal signed Indian national team player Nandhakumar Sekar on a three-year contract on Saturday.

Nandha had a phenomenal run with Odisha FC last season, playing a vital role in the club’s Super Cup triumph and qualification into the AFC Cup.

“We are pleased to bring Nandhakumar on board. He is someone who has gradually improved over the years and is currently in the prime phase of his career. He was fantastic last season, in both the ISL and the Super Cup, and played a massive role in Odisha’s Super Cup victory. I am sure that he will add a lot of value to our attack,” East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat stated in a release.

27-year-old Nandha finished with 11 goals, including a six in the ISL that made him the third-highest scorer in the league. Nandha also had numerous assists for Odisha FC across all competitions.

Nandha’s stellar performance aptly earned him his maiden senior national team call-up for the ongoing Intercontinental Cup and the upcoming SAFF Championship.

For Nandha, who is ready to embark on his Kolkata sojourn, signing for East Bengal is a dream come true. He said, “Every footballer in the country dreams of playing for a big club like East Bengal. I am in that phase of my career where I want to embrace new challenges and take my game to the next level.”

Having risen through the youth ranks of the Chennai-based outfit Hindustan Eagles, Nandha made his professional debut with Chennai City FC during the 2017-18 I-League. The following season, the talented winger joined the now-defunct Delhi Dynamos FC on a one-year loan deal before the franchise relocated its home base to Odisha. During his five-year spell at Odisha FC between 2018 and 2023, Nandha scored nine goals and made seven assists in 73 ISL appearances.