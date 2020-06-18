Football Football Napoli beats Juventus on penalties to clinch Coppa Italia Napoli converted all of its strikes from the spot to edge Juventus in the penalty shootout and lift its sixth Coppa Italia title. Reuters Rome 18 June, 2020 03:43 IST Napoli players celebrate after beating Juventus to win the Coppa Italia on Thursday. - AP Photo Reuters Rome 18 June, 2020 03:43 IST Napoli stunned Juventus 4-2 in the penalty shootout, after a 0-0 draw, to clinch the Coppa Italia on Thursday. It was Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso's first major trophy of his coaching career.Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed Juve's first two efforts in the shootout while Napoli converted all of its attempts to win the trophy for the sixth time while also ending Juve's hopes of winning the treble this season.RELATED| Italian government agrees to loosen football quarantine rule - reports It was the first title to be settled in the Italian season which has just restarted after a three-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a chance. The Juventus star endured a frustrating evening. - AP Photo Although it had been planned for the players to collect their own medals in a “self-service” ceremony, the Napoli players received theirs from the respective club presidents Aurelio De Laurentiis and Andrea Agnelli.It was a remarkable achievement for 42-year-old Gennaro Gattuso, who took over Napoli in December with the team in disarray after the players had rebelled against a week-long training camp imposed on them by the De Laurentiis.Napoli could have won without penalties but was by an outstanding double save from Gianluigi Buffon in stoppage time.RELATED| Italian federation hopes to allow fans in stadiums in July The 42-year-old Juventus goalkeeper blocked Nikola Maksimovic's powerful header and turned Eljif Elmas' effort from the rebound onto the post from point-blank range.Napoli had the better chances throughout the game while Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo saw little of the ball and had a frustrating evening.Lorenzo Insigne hit the post with a 30-metre free kick in the first half and saw another effort stopped by Buffon, while Arkadiusz Milik could also have won it for Napoli but sent a shot over the bar from in the 72nd minute. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos