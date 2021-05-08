Napoli climbs to second in Serie A with win at Spezia

Two goals from Victor Osimhen helped Napoli climb to second in the Serie A standings after a comprehensive 4-1 win at Spezia on Saturday.

Piotr Zielinski's fine finish in the 15th minute set the visitor on their way to victory, before Nigerian Osimhen took his tally to five goals in his last four league games with a double before halftime.

Substitute Roberto Piccoli's goal in the 64th minute did give the hosts hope of mounting a comeback, but Hirving Lozano put the seal on a third win in the last four league games for Napoli 11 minutes from time.

Gennaro Gattuso's side climbed from fifth up to second on 70 points from 35 games, one point ahead of Atalanta, champions Juventus and AC Milan, who are all in action on Sunday.

Spezia remained in relegation trouble, three points above the bottom three having played one game more than its rivals.