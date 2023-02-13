Football

Napoli cruises to 3-0 win over Cremonese

Napoli is 16 points above second-placed Inter Milan, which travels to Sampdoria on Monday.

Reuters
NAPLES 13 February, 2023 10:33 IST
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, center, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, center, celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Serie A leaders Napoli eased to a 3-0 home win over bottom side Cremonese on Sunday, claiming their sixth consecutive league win.

Napoli took the lead in the 21st minute through winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who kept the ball from going off the pitch and went on to finish his solo effort with a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Striker Victor Osimhen doubled its advantage shortly after the hour mark from close range, scoring in his sixth league game in a row to make it eight goals in 2023.

Substitute midfielder Eljif Elmas sealed the win 11 minutes from time, after he was set up by defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Napoli is 16 points above second-placed Inter Milan, which travels to Sampdoria on Monday.

Cremonese, which is still without a league win this season, remains bottom of the standings on eight points.

