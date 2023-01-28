Football

Napoli have already won Serie A, Roma’s Mourinho says before away tie

Napoli has 50 points after 19 games with reigning champion AC Milan second on 38 points and third-placed Lazio on 37 points.

Reuters
28 January, 2023 22:46 IST
28 January, 2023 22:46 IST
Mourinho, whose side also has 37 points but is fifth on goal difference, said Napoli can expect a tough challenge from Roma when the teams face off in Sunday’s clash in Naples.

Mourinho, whose side also has 37 points but is fifth on goal difference, said Napoli can expect a tough challenge from Roma when the teams face off in Sunday’s clash in Naples. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli has 50 points after 19 games with reigning champion AC Milan second on 38 points and third-placed Lazio on 37 points.

Ahead of their clash on Sunday, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho said Serie A leaders Napoli have already sealed the title this season as Luciano Spalletti’s side sit 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Napoli has 50 points after 19 games with reigning champion AC Milan second on 38 points and third-placed Lazio on 37 points.

Also Read
Marseille has ‘agreement in principle’ with Angers for Morocco’s Ounahi

Mourinho, whose side also has 37 points but is fifth on goal difference, said Napoli can expect a tough challenge from Roma when the teams face off in Sunday’s clash in Naples.

“I say Napoli have already won the Scudetto, deservedly, so I congratulate them,” Mourinho told reporters on Saturday.

“They are an excellent team with a great coach, sit 12 points clear with nobody who can frighten them. The Scudetto is theirs.

“If you ask me ‘Will Roma get out of their way?’, I say no, we go there trying to get a result. But that doesn’t change the fact they have already won the Scudetto.”

Mourinho said Nicolo Zaniolo will stay at the club despite the winger publicly revealing his intention to leave.

Sky Sports reported that English club Bournemouth had offered Napoli 30 million euros ($32.6 million) for a potential transfer but Zaniolo rejected it.

“He’s been telling everyone he no longer wants to wear the Roma jersey, but unfortunately he seems to be staying,” Mourinho said.

“I say ‘unfortunately’ because the player has been saying for a month that he wants to leave. If a player tells everyone he no longer wants to wear the Roma jersey, I have to say ‘unfortunately’.

“The ideal situation is for the player to be happy. I said that I expected him to stay, but as things stand today, I have to add ‘unfortunately’ to that sentence.” 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us