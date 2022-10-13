Football

Napoli sinks Ajax to keep up 100% record and reach Champions League last 16

Napoli joined holders Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Manchester City as teams through to the round of 16 in February.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 03:43 IST
13 October, 2022 03:43 IST
Napoli continued its winning run in the Champions League against Ajax and qualified for the Round of 16.

Napoli continued its winning run in the Champions League against Ajax and qualified for the Round of 16. | Photo Credit: AFP

Napoli joined holders Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Manchester City as teams through to the round of 16 in February.

Napoli kept up its 100% record in the Champions League group phase and secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax Amsterdam 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday.

Early goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori put the Serie A leaders comfortably ahead by the 16-minute mark and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added a second-half penalty after Davy Klaassen had pulled one back for Ajax.

Also Read
Champions League: Spurs edges towards last 16 with 3-2 win over 10-man Frankfurt

The Dutch club made a desperate bid to share spoils as Steven Bergwijn converted an 83rd-minute penalty to bring the score back to 3-2 but a horror defensive error allowed Victor Osimhen to score Napoli’s fourth in the final minute.

Napoli’s 12-point haul means it is guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A, having scored 17 goals in four matches.

It joins holders Real Madrid, Club Brugge and Manchester City as teams through to the round of 16 in February.

Any hopes Ajax had of revenging last week’s 6-1 humiliation at the Amsterdam Arena -- its heaviest defeat in European club competition -- were handed a blow in the opening salvoes of the match.

Lozano played a quick give-and-go with Piotr Zielinski, heading the lofted return ball into the net as Ajax’s defence was caught static in the fourth minute.

While the Dutch club had several half chances for a quick equaliser, Napoli went down the other end with a flowing run on the left from Kvaratskhelia, who played the ball inside for Raspadori to rifle a powerful shot into the net.

Also Read
Club Brugge reach UCL knockouts after 0-0 draw with misfiring Atletico

Ajax looked the brighter of the two sides immediately after the break and got an instant reward as Klaassen headed home from Calvin Bassey’s inch-perfect cross in the 49th minute.

Napoli’s two goal advantage was restored in the 62nd minute after a VAR review found Jurrien Timber had handled in his area and Kvaratskhelia converted the resultant spotkick.

Ajax was awarded a penalty of their own seven minutes from time, which offered hope of snatching a point when substitute Brian Brobbey was brought down and Bergwijn scored from the spot.

But those hopes were extinguished in the last minute when Daley Blind was dispossessed by Osimhen as the Nigerian striker marked his return from injury with a goal.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us