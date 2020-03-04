Napoli-Inter Coppa Italia semi-final postponed as coronavirus fears persist

Inter's Coppa Italia semifinal, second-leg at Napoli has become the latest fixture to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus crisis engulfing Italian football.

Juventus' Coppa tie at Milan, which was originally due to take place on Wednesday, was called off and the fixture between Napoli and Inter scheduled for Thursday at Stadio San Paolo will now also not take place, according a report from Italian news agency ANSA.

Italian football is enduring chaos with its schedule due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, of which there have been 2,263 confirmed positive cases in the nation with 80 people having died.

Several Serie A fixtures have been postponed over the past two weekends, including the Derby d'Italia between Juve and Inter, which was due to take place last Sunday.

ANSA reported the government will implement measures to cancel all sporting events for 30 days, although football matches may yet be allowed to take place behind closed doors.

Inter lost the first leg 1-0 at San Siro, with Fabian Ruiz scoring the winner for Napoli.