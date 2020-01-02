Football Football Inter's D'Ambrosio out of Napoli clash, Fabian a doubt Inter Milan travels to Napoli when Serie A resumes on Monday and it will be without Danilo D'Ambrosio due to a thigh injury sustained in training. Tom Webber 02 January, 2020 20:52 IST Danilo D'Ambrosio suffered the injury in training and will be reassessed next week. - Getty Images Tom Webber 02 January, 2020 20:52 IST Inter Milan will be without Danilo D'Ambrosio on Monday when it takes on Napoli, which may also have doubts about Fabian Ruiz's fitness.Serie A leader Inter returns after the mid-season break with a tricky trip to Stadio San Paolo.Antonio Conte will be unable to call upon D'Ambrosio for the game after an MRI scan on Thursday confirmed the wing-back has sustained a thigh strain. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in training and will be reassessed next week.Napoli has a fitness concern of its own after Spain international Fabian sat out a training session on Thursday due to illness.The Partenopei ended an eight-game winless league run with a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo on December 22, Gennaro Gattuso's first victory at the helm, and will hope to close the 11-point gap to the top four with a positive result. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos