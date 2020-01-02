Inter's D'Ambrosio out of Napoli clash, Fabian a doubt

Inter Milan will be without Danilo D'Ambrosio on Monday when it takes on Napoli, which may also have doubts about Fabian Ruiz's fitness.

Serie A leader Inter returns after the mid-season break with a tricky trip to Stadio San Paolo.

Antonio Conte will be unable to call upon D'Ambrosio for the game after an MRI scan on Thursday confirmed the wing-back has sustained a thigh strain. The 31-year-old suffered the injury in training and will be reassessed next week.

Napoli has a fitness concern of its own after Spain international Fabian sat out a training session on Thursday due to illness.

The Partenopei ended an eight-game winless league run with a 2-1 victory at Sassuolo on December 22, Gennaro Gattuso's first victory at the helm, and will hope to close the 11-point gap to the top four with a positive result.