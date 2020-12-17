Football Football Napoli's Dries Mertens ruled out for at least three weeks Mertens will sit out at least four Serie A matches against Lazio, Torino, Cagliari and Spezia while he recovers from the ankle injury he suffered on Wednesday. Reuters 17 December, 2020 22:28 IST The forward, who is Napoli's all-time top scorer, has five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 December, 2020 22:28 IST Napoli forward Dries Mertens will be out for at least three weeks with an ankle injury suffered during Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan, the club said on Thursday.The 33-year-old Belgium international was forced off in tears during the first half of the Serie A match at San Siro.Diagnostic tests have shown a first/second degree sprain to the left ankle, read a club statement.READ | India needs to create superstars like Kohli in football, says Cahill His condition will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Mertens has already started his rehabilitation, which will take place in Belgium over the festive period.Mertens will sit out at least four Serie A matches against Lazio, Torino, Cagliari and Spezia while he recovers.The forward, who is Napoli's all-time top scorer, has five goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season.Napli is fourth in the Serie A standings, five points behind leader AC Milan after 12 games. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos