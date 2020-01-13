Football Football Phillips returns to Stuttgart as Liverpool injury crisis eases After his recall to Liverpool lasted only one match, Nathaniel Phillips will return to Stuttgart for the rest of the season's campaign. Chris Myson 13 January, 2020 17:24 IST Nathaniel Phillips with Jurgen Klopp - Getty Images Chris Myson 13 January, 2020 17:24 IST Liverpool has sent centre-back Nathaniel Phillips back to Stuttgart on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.The 22-year-old was only recalled to Anfield on December 27 amid a defensive injury crisis for manager Jurgen Klopp.Also Read | Fabinho expects imminent Liverpool returnPhillips made his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup win over Everton earlier this month, but it was confirmed on Monday he will now return to Stuttgart with Joel Matip (knee) and Dejan Lovren (hamstring) closing in on returns to fitness. Stuttgart sits third in the Bundesliga II and Phillips made nine league appearances for them during his initial spell. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos