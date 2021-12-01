National women's football: Punjab trounces Telangana 21-0; Tamil Nadu and Bengal draw 1-1

Telangana did one better on Wednesday. After letting in 20 goals from Tamil Nadu in its first match at the Nation senior women’s football championship, it slid to a 0-21 defeat to Punjab at the Medical College Ground on Wednesday.

Remarkably, Telangana managed not to concede a goal till the 11th minute. Once Neha Mann struck, the floodgates were opened. Nisha and Deepika netted seven goals apiece, while Asha Kumari scored four.

Later in the day, in a much more evenly contested encounter, Tamil Nadu and Bengal drew 1-1. Sandhiya put Tamil Nadu ahead in the 20th minute with her ninth goal of the tournament – she is the top-scorer – before Sumitra Marandi equalised in the 45th.