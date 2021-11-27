National women’s senior football tourney begins in Kozhikode on Sunday

The 26th National senior women’s football championship kicks off in Kozhikode on Sunday. Matches will be played at two venues in the city – the Corporation Stadium and the Medical College. Besides, the preliminary league games will also be staged at the Calicut University campus and Koothuparamba.

The reigning champion and most dominant side in the history of the competition, Manipur, will play its matches at Koothuparamba, while Railways, the runner-up in the tournament’s last edition, as well as host Kerala will be based here.

The winners from eight groups will advance to the knock-out stage. The final will be played on December 9.