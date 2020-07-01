Football Football NWSL return attracts record-breaking viewership The first match smashed the record for an NSWL game by more than 200 percent. Reuters NEW YORK 01 July, 2020 09:59 IST The league became the first in North America to return from the COVID-19 shutdown. - GETTY IMAGES (REPRESENTATIVE) Reuters NEW YORK 01 July, 2020 09:59 IST The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup kick-off brought in record-breaking viewership as the league became the first in North America to return from the COVID-19 shutdown.The first match of the month-long tournament between the reigning champion North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns on Saturday brought in 572,000 viewers on CBS, the network said, smashing the record for an NWSL game by more than 200 percent.ALSO READ | Players can stay in locker rooms when national anthem is playedThe previous record of 190,000 viewers was from an August 2014 game between the Thorns and Houston Dash.Eight of the NWSL’s nine teams travelled to suburban Salt Lake City, Utah, last week for the fanless competition, after the league’s regular season was put on hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.The Orlando Pride dropped out of the tournament after some players and staff tested positive for COVID-19 prior to departing for Utah. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos