Football England's Chilwell, Trippier withdraw from squad ahead of Denmark game

Defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Denmark.

Reuters
13 October, 2020 17:26 IST

Defenders Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Denmark, the team announced on Tuesday.

The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury while Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.

While Trippier captained England in last week's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and started in Sunday's 2-1 win over Belgium, Chilwell was not named in either matchday squad.

Chilwell was left out of the squad to face Wales after breaching COVID-19 regulations along with England teammates Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho.

The withdrawals leave manager Gareth Southgate with 28 players to choose from for his 23-man squad for Wednesday's game.

England is top of Nations League Group A2 with seven points after three games, one point ahead of second-placed Belgium.