Football

Nations League: Wales midfielder Ramsey to miss Bulgaria trip due to injury

Wales' Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Wednesday's Nations League game away to Bulgaria through injury, the Football Association of Wales said.

Reuters
13 October, 2020 22:53 IST

Juventus' Aaron Ramsey clears the ball during a Serie A match against Roma.   -  AP Photo

Reuters
13 October, 2020 22:53 IST

Wales' Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey will miss Wednesday's Nations League game away to Bulgaria through injury, the Football Association of Wales said on Tuesday.

Ramsey, 29, captained his country in its 0-0 draw in the competition against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19  

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has also left the Wales camp due to injury, while Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore and Bristol City midfielder Joe Morrell have returned to their respective clubs after being suspended for one game each.

Wales is top of League B Group 4 with seven points after three games, ahead of Finland on six, Ireland with two and Bulgaria who have one.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related