New York Red Bulls sets up final clash against LA Galaxy in MLS Cup

Andres Reyes scored two minutes into the second half and Carlos Coronel made it crucial saves as the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0 in an Eastern Conference final on Saturday at Inter & Co Stadium to advance to its second MLS Cup final.

The Red Bulls grabbed the lead in the 47th minute when Reyes scored with a header off a free kick by fellow defender John Tolkin. It was Reyes’ first goal in his ninth postseason appearance. Tolkin’s assist was his third in nine playoff appearances with after notching his first two and his only goal last season.

Goalkeeper Coronel saved three shots in his ninth playoff appearance — all with the Red Bulls and has all three of his postseason clean sheets this season.

Sandro Schwarz, who left Germany’s Hertha BSC to coach the Red Bulls, led his team past second-seeded and defending-champion Columbus in the first round, winning the rubber match on the road. The Red Bulls beat No. 6 seed New York City FC 2-0 at Citi Field in the semifinal.

Pedro Gallese finished without a save in his 11th career playoff start — all with Orlando City. He allowed one goal in four starts this postseason entering play.

The Red Bulls are the first No. 7 seed to play for the championship after joining the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to win three straight playoff matches on the road. They will hit the road one more time to play the Los Angeles Galaxy for the Cup, which beat the visiting Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the Western Conference final Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Galaxy celebrate after defeating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the Western Conference Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dejan Joveljic scored his fifth goal of the playoffs in the 86th minute and the LA Galaxy advanced to the MLS Cup final for the first time since 2014.

Joveljic’s goal was set up when the Galaxy intercepted the pass near the sideline. Mark Delgado got the ball and passed to Riqui Puig, who fed it to Joveljic at the top of the box. It was Puig’s seventh goal contribution this postseason (four goals, three assists).

It will be a record 10th MLS Cup appearance for the Galaxy, which has won five titles. The Red Bulls are making their second trip after losing 3-1 to the Columbus Crew in 2008, their only final appearance.

The Red Bulls have made the playoffs every season since 2010. The club played in the conference final for the sixth time and first since 2018. Oscar Pareja, who became Orlando City’s manager in 2019, led the club to its first conference championship match.