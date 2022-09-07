Football

New Zealand hits back to beat Philippines for back-to-back wins

Reuters
07 September, 2022 09:49 IST
(Representative Image) New Zealand came from behind to beat Philippines 2-1

(Representative Image) New Zealand came from behind to beat Philippines 2-1

The Football Ferns notched up its second successive win on Tuesday as it continued preparations for co-hosting the Women’s World Cup next year, coming from behind to beat Philippines 2-1 in Fullerton, California.

New Zealand, who will share the staging of next year’s showpiece with Australia, snapped a seven-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Mexico a few miles away in Carson on Friday.

They were put on the back foot when Philippines forward Sarina Bolden half-volleyed Sara Eggesvik’s through ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area just before halftime.

U.S. Soccer, players formally sign equal pay agreements

Defender Meikayla Moore, who suffered the ignominy of scoring a hat trick of own goals against the United States in February, equalised from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after she was tripped in the area.

California-born skipper Ali Riley grabbed the winner from close range eight minutes from time after some good work down the right wing from her namesake Indiah-Paige Riley.

New Zealand, who is ranked 22nd in the world, take a big step up in the quality of opposition for its next friendly when it faces 2011 World Cup winners Japan in Nagano in October.

The ninth Women’s World Cup takes place in July and August next year.

