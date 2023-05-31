Football

New Zealand will ‘lean’ on youngsters for World Cup inspiration: Bowen

New Zealand, co-host of the July 20-August 20 World Cup with Australia, last recorded a victory in a friendly against the Philippines in September.

Reuters
Chennai 31 May, 2023 12:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Katie Bowen of New Zealand warms up ahead of the friendly against Argentina at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on February 20, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Katie Bowen of New Zealand warms up ahead of the friendly against Argentina at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on February 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: FIFA via Getty Images

With New Zealand having gone 10 games without a win in the build-up to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, midfielder Katie Bowen said they will look to learn from the success of the younger players in the squad who won bronze at the Under-17 tournament in 2018.

The squad contains some of the players who finished third at the Under-17 World Cup in Uruguay and 29-year-old Bowen said they could offer insight to the senior players.

“I still remember celebrating their win. And I think we can actually lean on those younger girls,” Bowen told FIFA+ on Tuesday.

“That’s not common to do in senior teams but I think we can discuss what it took for them to seize that moment and make sure it didn’t slip away.

“They had success that we’ve not had as senior Ferns teams and I think they can teach us what they learned from that tournament and what came after it.”

New Zealand, who are looking to get past the group stage for the first time, begin their World Cup campaign against Norway on July 20 before facing the Philippines and Switzerland.

