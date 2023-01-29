Football

Newcastle signs Anthony Gordon from Everton for 49.5 million dollars

Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the Champions League. It is currently in third place in the Premier League.

29 January, 2023 22:14 IST
Gordon joined Everton’s academy at the age of 11 and made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League match in December 2017.

Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ( USD 49.5 million) on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request.

“I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the (manager Eddie Howe) at the minute really suits me, and the club just look like they’re heading in the right direction,” Gordon said.

“I feel like it’s a really big step. People haven’t seen what I’m capable of yet.”

Everton announced the departure of Gordon in a brief statement.

Howe described Gordon as a “top, top talent.”

“I’m really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt,” Howe added

