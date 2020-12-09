Football Football Newcastle back in full training after COVID-19 scare An increase in the number of positive cases had earlier forced the team to request to postpone last Friday's game at Aston Villa, which was approved by the Premier League Board. Reuters 09 December, 2020 22:47 IST Newcastle's match against Aston Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 09 December, 2020 22:47 IST Newcastle United players have returned to full training following last week's closure of its facility because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Sky Sports reported that Newcastle's home league match against West Bromwich Albion would now go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.READ | Four detained over suspected match-fixing in Moldova An increase in the number of positive cases forced the team to lodge a request to postpone last Friday's game at Aston Villa, which was approved by the Premier League Board.It was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.Newcastle is 13th in the table with 14 points from 10 games Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos