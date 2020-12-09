Football

Newcastle back in full training after COVID-19 scare

09 December, 2020 22:47 IST

Newcastle's match against Aston Villa was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Newcastle United players have returned to full training following last week's closure of its facility because several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Sky Sports reported that Newcastle's home league match against West Bromwich Albion would now go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

An increase in the number of positive cases forced the team to lodge a request to postpone last Friday's game at Aston Villa, which was approved by the Premier League Board.

It was the first Premier League fixture postponed because of COVID-19 since last season resumed in June.

Newcastle is 13th in the table with 14 points from 10 games

