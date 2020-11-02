Wilson on the double as Newcastle downs Everton 2-1

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson scored twice to hand high-flying Everton its second straight Premier League defeat as i went down 2-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday despite a late charge led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Carlo Ancelotti dropped goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, whose mistakes have cost Everton a number of goals so far this season, and gave a debut to Swedish international Robin Olsen, who joined from AS Roma on loan at the beginning of October.

The Swede had to be on his toes on the half-hour mark when Newcastle quickly counter-attacked from an Everton corner. The move ended with French forward Allan Saint-Maximin getting a stinging shot which Olsen was able to parry.

READ: Premier League: Arsenal ends wait for 'big six' road win with victory at United

That turned out to be the only effort on target in a drab first half as Everton, who were missing James Rodriguez through injury and the suspended Richarlison, struggled to create any more of note.

Newcastle went ahead when Wilson scored from the spot following an innocuous foul by Andre Gomes on the striker in the 54th minute, and following a short VAR review he stroked the ball home.

Olsen continued to stand firm in goal for Everton but Wilson managed to add a second goal when he bundled home a cross from Ryan Fraser five minutes from the end of normal time after defender Yerry Mina got caught out of position.

Calvert-Lewin scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Everton but Newcastle survived to take a win that puts the side in 10th position on 11 points, while Everton is second on 13, three points behind Merseyside rival Liverpool.

"We knew what this kind of game would be like. We didn't have opportunities... we had a good reaction to 2-0 down but it was not enough," a disappointed Ancelotti said.

"We need to recover some players who are injured but we need to be focused. It is a moment that we suffer a bit after a good start," he added.