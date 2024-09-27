MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis

During his time at St James’ Park, Newcastle reached a first domestic cup final in 24 years, losing the League Cup final to Manchester United in 2023, and also returned to the Champions League last season.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 19:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales has been diagnosed with cancer.
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales has been diagnosed with cancer. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales has been diagnosed with cancer. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales will step down from his position after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Born in Chelmsford, the 52-year-old Eales moved to Newcastle in July 2022 from Major League Soccer club Atlanta United, where he served as the President and Chief Executive from when the team was founded in 2014.

During his time at St James’ Park, Newcastle reached a first domestic cup final in 24 years, losing the League Cup final to Manchester United in 2023, and also returned to the Champions League last season.

“Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club’s exciting journey,” Eales said in a statement.

Also read | Man City team news: Premier League champion dealt huge injury blow as Rodri ruled out for entire season

“However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

“In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club’s day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor.

“I’m proud of what we have collectively achieved and I’m excited to see what’s ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success.”

Eales will continue to lead the club’s executive team until a successor is appointed, Newcastle said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups, Diamantakos injured, EB vs FCG, Score, 7:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: Australia opts to bowl vs England; Match reduced to 39 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC seeks first points of season against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs on opening day
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Genoa home match against Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble at derby
    AP
  3. Man City team news: Premier League champion dealt huge injury blow as Rodri ruled out for entire season
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage draw: Arsenal, Bayern Munich in same group; Barcelona to face Manchester City
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Goalkeeper Alisson set to return from injury for Liverpool
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
    Reuters
  2. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups, Diamantakos injured, EB vs FCG, Score, 7:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: Australia opts to bowl vs England; Match reduced to 39 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC seeks first points of season against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Play called off due to heavy rain after just 35 overs on opening day
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment