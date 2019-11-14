Football Football Newcastle captain Lascelles to miss rest of 2019 with knee injury Newcaste United captain Jamaal Lascelles sustained a knee injury against Bournemouth and will not play for Newcastle United again until 2020. Joe Wright 14 November, 2019 18:30 IST The centre-back was hurt during the 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth at St James' Park last Saturday. - Getty Images Joe Wright 14 November, 2019 18:30 IST Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out for the rest of 2019 with a knee injury.The centre-back was hurt during the 2-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth at St James' Park last Saturday.Newcastle confirmed on Thursday that Lascelles will not play again until the new year.ALSO READ | Atletico hit with Costa injury concernThe 26-year-old has played in all 12 of Newcastle's league games this season and scored in the 1-1 draw with Wolves on October 27.He will now miss matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City, Sheffield United, Southampton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Everton.Steve Bruce's side begins 2020 at home to Leicester City on January 1 and heads to Wolves on January 11, after the third round of FA Cup matches. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos