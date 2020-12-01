Football Football Newcastle's match at Aston Villa postponed due to COVID-19 cases, says club Newcastle United's match at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to a number of Newcastle players and staff testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said. Reuters 01 December, 2020 22:49 IST The Premier League Board had a meeting and confirmed that the game had been postponed. - Getty Images Reuters 01 December, 2020 22:49 IST Newcastle United's match at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to a number of Newcastle players and staff testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.“Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days,” Newcastle said in a statement.“The club's Training Centre site has been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus.”The Premier League Board had a meeting on Tuesday and confirmed that the game had been postponed. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos