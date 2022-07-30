Next Gen Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest; when and where to watch

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will play their respective Next Generation Cup 2022 fixtures on Saturday, July 30.

Bengaluru FC, in Midland Group A along with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stellenbosch FC will play against Nottingham Forest. Kerala Blasters in London Group B along with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will play Crystal Palace.

Bengaluru FC suffered a 6-3 loss against Leicester City in its opening match while Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 7-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in its opening match, both of which took place on July 27.

When will the teams play?

Bengaluru FC will play Nottingham Forest for third place in the group. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Kerala Blasters will play Crystal Palace for third place in the group. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.