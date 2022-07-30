Next Gen Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest; when and where to watch

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will play their respective Next Generation Cup 2022 fixtures on Saturday, July 30.
Bengaluru FC, in Midland Group A along with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stellenbosch FC will play against Nottingham Forest. Kerala Blasters in London Group B along with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will play Crystal Palace.
RELATED: Neil Saunders: Grassroots football in India will gain from ISL-Premier League partnership
Bengaluru FC suffered a 6-3 loss against Leicester City in its opening match while Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 7-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in its opening match, both of which took place on July 27.