Football

Next Gen Cup 2022: Kerala Blasters vs Crystal Palace, Bengaluru FC vs Nottingham Forest; when and where to watch

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will play their respective Next Generation Cup 2022 fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively on Saturday, July 30.

Team Sportstar
30 July, 2022 10:02 IST
30 July, 2022 10:02 IST
Hussain Marvan of Kerala Blasters in action during the Next Gen London match between Tottenham Hotspur and Kerala Blasters at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on July 27, 2022 in Enfield, England.

Hussain Marvan of Kerala Blasters in action during the Next Gen London match between Tottenham Hotspur and Kerala Blasters at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on July 27, 2022 in Enfield, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will play their respective Next Generation Cup 2022 fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace respectively on Saturday, July 30.

Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters will play their respective Next Generation Cup 2022 fixtures on Saturday, July 30.

Bengaluru FC, in Midland Group A along with Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, Stellenbosch FC will play against Nottingham Forest. Kerala Blasters in London Group B along with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United will play Crystal Palace.

RELATED: Neil Saunders: Grassroots football in India will gain from ISL-Premier League partnership

Bengaluru FC suffered a 6-3 loss against Leicester City in its opening match while Kerala Blasters succumbed to a 7-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in its opening match, both of which took place on July 27.

When will the teams play?
Bengaluru FC will play Nottingham Forest for third place in the group. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.
Kerala Blasters will play Crystal Palace for third place in the group. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.
Where can you watch it?
The official YouTube account of the Premier League will live stream all the matches of the Next Gen Cup.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us