WATCH: All of Neymar's Champions League goals with PSG

Neymar has been tipped to make the move to Barcelona, almost three years since his world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi and Co. have spoken glowingly about their former team-mate amid the speculation, but there appear to be contrasting reports on Neymar's future.

Neymar joined PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 and has enjoyed a fruitful career with the French club, leading it to the Ligue 1 titles over the last two years.

More recently, Neymar scored and delivered an assist to take PSG past Borussia Dortmund and into the Champions League quarterfinal for the first time since 2016.

Here is a compilation of all of Neymar's Champions League goals for PSG: