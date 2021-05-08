Neymar to extend PSG contract on Saturday - report

Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris St Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.

PSG is also looking to extend Kylian Mbappe's deal as the 22-year-old France striker's contract expires at the end of next season.

Neymar said he wanted to leave PSG in 2019 amid reports that he wanted to return to Barcelona, but eventually stayed before the club reached the Champions League final last season.

Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270.02 million).