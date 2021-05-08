Football Football Neymar to extend PSG contract on Saturday - report The Brazilian said he wanted to leave the French club in 2019 amid reports that he wanted to return to Barcelona, but eventually stayed before it reached the Champions League final last season. Reuters PARIS 08 May, 2021 08:50 IST Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros.-REUTERS - REUTERS Reuters PARIS 08 May, 2021 08:50 IST Brazil forward Neymar will extend his contract on Saturday with Paris St Germain by four years until 2026, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Friday.PSG is also looking to extend Kylian Mbappe's deal as the 22-year-old France striker's contract expires at the end of next season.ALSO READ | Burnley offers free entry to home fans for Liverpool clashNeymar said he wanted to leave PSG in 2019 amid reports that he wanted to return to Barcelona, but eventually stayed before the club reached the Champions League final last season.Neymar, 29, joined PSG in 2017 from La Liga side Barcelona for a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($270.02 million). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.