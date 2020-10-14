WC Qualifiers: Neymar hat-trick helps Brazil thrash Peru, Falcao rescues point for Colombia

A hat-trick from Neymar helped Brazil to a 4-2 victory over Peru in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday, while Colombia's Radamel Falcao came off the bench to score a last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Chile in Santiago.

Peru's Andre Carrillo got his third goal in two games to put the home side ahead after six minutes with a crisp volley from outside the box but Neymar equalised from the spot in 28 minutes after he had been fouled.

Peru went ahead again after 59 minutes when Renato Tapias 25-metre shot hit Rodrigo Caio before rolling into the net, only for Richarlison to equalise five minutes later.

Neymar put Brazil ahead with another penalty with seven minutes left and, after Peru's Carlos Zambrano was sent off, scored his 64th international goal when he stabbed home in injury time to make it 4-2.

With this hat-trick, the Paris St Germain forward moved second on his country's all-time goal-scoring list. Only Pele, with 77 goals, has scored more for Brazil than Neymar.

In Merida, Paraguay took the points with a 1-0 win over Venezuela, Gaston Gimenez scoring for the visitor with five minutes left.

Brazil and Argentina top the group after winning both of their opening matches, while Paraguay, which drew with Peru in their opener, is third on four points.

Peru's point keeps it above Venezuela and Bolivia, which has lost its first two matches.

The next round of games take place next month.

The top four from the 10-team group qualify directly for Qatar with the fifth-placed side going into an inter-confederation playoff.

-Falcao rescues point for Colombia in 2-2 draw with Chile-

Jefferson Lerma put Colombia ahead after seven minutes when he took advantage of poor marking to steal in at the far post and head home a deep cross from the right.

A penalty from Arturo Vidal after 38 minutes and an opportunist goal from Alexis Sanchez three minutes before halftime then put Chile in the driving seat.

But Falcao was on hand in a packed penalty box to clip a shot from Johan Mojica into the net and give Colombia a deserved share of the points.

Chile, which conceded a late goal against Uruguay to lose its opener 2-1, is on one point alongside Peru in the 10-team South American group, ahead of only Venezuela and Bolivia.

The next round of matches takes place from November 12-17, with Chile at home to Peru and then away in Venezuela. Colombia hosts Uruguay and then travels to face Ecuador.