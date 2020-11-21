Football Football Neymar to start for PSG against Leipzig - Tuchel Neymar will start Tuesday's crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig, informs PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel. Reuters Paris 21 November, 2020 16:54 IST Neymar controls the ball during a Champions League contest between Basaksehir and PSG in Istanbul on October 28. - AP Reuters Paris 21 November, 2020 16:54 IST Paris St Germain forward Neymar will start Tuesday’s crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig after making his comeback from injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said.Neymar returned from a three-week hamstring injury layoff when he played half an hour in Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1 as Tuchel sought to give him a bit of match rhythm before the Group H clash at the Parc des Princes.'Determined'“Neymar? He is determined. Yes, he will start against Leipzig,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.ALSO READ | Monaco rallies to beat PSG 3-2PSG, which wasted a two-goal halftime lead against Monaco, is at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 11 games, four ahead of the principality club.But it is in a very uncomfortable position in the Champions League as it lies third in Group H on three points, three behind Leipzig and leader Manchester United with three games remaining.PSG, which reached last season’s final, lost 2-1 at Leipzig on November 4. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos