Neymar to start for PSG against Leipzig - Tuchel

Paris St Germain forward Neymar will start Tuesday’s crucial Champions League game against RB Leipzig after making his comeback from injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said.

Neymar returned from a three-week hamstring injury layoff when he played half an hour in Friday’s 3-2 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1 as Tuchel sought to give him a bit of match rhythm before the Group H clash at the Parc des Princes.

'Determined'

“Neymar? He is determined. Yes, he will start against Leipzig,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Saturday.

PSG, which wasted a two-goal halftime lead against Monaco, is at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 11 games, four ahead of the principality club.

But it is in a very uncomfortable position in the Champions League as it lies third in Group H on three points, three behind Leipzig and leader Manchester United with three games remaining.

PSG, which reached last season’s final, lost 2-1 at Leipzig on November 4.