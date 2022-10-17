Football

Neymar shines as PSG beats OM to snap winless streak

Neymar found the back of the net on the stroke of halftime to put leaders PSG on 29 points from 11 games, three ahead of second-placed Lorient.

Reuters
PARIS 17 October, 2022 02:32 IST
PSG’s Neymar celebrates his goal

PSG’s Neymar celebrates his goal | Photo Credit: AP

Neymar was close to his brilliant best as he gave Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday as the champions ended a three-match winless streak.

Catch the HIGHLIGHTS - here

Marseille, who had Sauel Gigot sent off midway through the second half, are fourth on 23 points, one behind RC Lens who they host next weekend.

PSG had drawn its previous three games in all competitions.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympique Lyonnais’ winless run stretched to six matches after they suffered a 3-2 defeat at Stade Rennais in their first match under new coach Laurent Blanc.

Martin Terrier scored twice for Rennes who registered their their third straight league win and moved up two spots to fifth on 21 points.

Lyon, which appointed former France defender Blanc to replace Peter Bosz, have lost five of its last six games and slipped to 10th on 14 points.

TIMID START

At the Parc des Princes, Amine Harit’s curled shot from 18 metres was parried away by Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 23rd minute as Marseille upped the pace after a timid start.

PSG hit back five minutes later when Kylian Mbappe’s fierce shot was tipped over the bar by Pau Lopez.

The Marseille keeper, who had also denied Mbappe early on, was fortunate to see Lionel Messi’s free kick crash onto the crossbar 10 minutes from the break.

But two minutes into stoppage time in the first half, Neymar broke the deadlock as he steered Mbappe’s low cross out of Lopez’s reach to join Lille’s Jonathan David at the top of the scoring charts with nine goals.

There was more pressure from PSG early in the second half, and OM cracked in the 72nd minute when substitute Gigot was shown a straight red card for a rough tackle on Neymar.

PSG looked to hit OM on the break and on one such counter attack, Messi chipped the ball just over the bar after being played through by Mbappe.

The Argentina forward, back from a brief calf injury layoff, was replaced by Pablo Sarabia 10 minutes from time.

Marseille did not surrender but PSG controlled the pace of the game and threatened again through Sarabia before handing the visitors their second defeat in a row in Ligue 1.

