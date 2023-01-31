Football

Neymar expected to miss PSG trip to Montpellier

The Brazil forward is suffering from muscle fatigue.

Reuters
Paris 31 January, 2023 16:53 IST
Paris 31 January, 2023 16:53 IST
Neymar during a Ligue 1 match against Reims.

Neymar during a Ligue 1 match against Reims. | Photo Credit: Thibault Camus

The Brazil forward is suffering from muscle fatigue.

Paris St. Germain is expected to be without Neymar when it travels to Montpellier for a Ligue 1 game on Wednesday as the Brazil forward is suffering from muscle fatigue, the club said on Tuesday.

“Neymar has muscle fatigue and will remain in care today,” the Ligue 1 leader said in a statement.

PSG has 48 points from 20 games and leads second-placed RC Lens by three points.

Christophe Galtier’s side has had a mediocre start to 2023, losing its last two away games at Lens and Stade Rennais before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stade de Reims on Sunday.

It hosts Bayern Munich in its Champions League last 16 first leg on February 14.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us