Football Football Neymar will stay at PSG despite Barcelona interest, says former agent Linked with a return to Barcelona, Neymar will stay with Paris Saint-Germain, says his former agent. Dejan Kalinic 20 May, 2020 10:41 IST Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona, almost three years after leaving to join PSG for a world-record €222million. - AP Dejan Kalinic 20 May, 2020 10:41 IST Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will remain with the Ligue 1 giant despite Barcelona's reported interest, according to his former agent.Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barcelona, almost three years after leaving to join PSG for a world-record €222million.But his former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, feels the Brazil international will stay at PSG due to the financial challenges posed to clubs during the coronavirus pandemic."I think Neymar will stay at PSG because the market is different," he told Fox Sports on Tuesday."The economic world of football will change."READ: Ligue 1 could have been completed in August, UEFA letter reveals Neymar has also previously been linked to Barcelona's fierce rival Real Madrid.Ribeiro confirmed Madrid had previously been interested in Neymar, thanks to president Florentino Perez."I have been in Madrid several times because the objective of Florentino Perez was to recruit Neymar," he said."Last year, in May, I was with him in his office. He told me that he had a dream to sign Neymar."