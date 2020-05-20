Neymar will stay at PSG despite Barcelona interest, says former agent

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will remain with the Ligue 1 giant despite Barcelona's reported interest, according to his former agent.

Neymar, 28, has been linked with a return to Barcelona, almost three years after leaving to join PSG for a world-record €222million.

But his former agent, Wagner Ribeiro, feels the Brazil international will stay at PSG due to the financial challenges posed to clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think Neymar will stay at PSG because the market is different," he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.

"The economic world of football will change."



Neymar has also previously been linked to Barcelona's fierce rival Real Madrid.

Ribeiro confirmed Madrid had previously been interested in Neymar, thanks to president Florentino Perez.

"I have been in Madrid several times because the objective of Florentino Perez was to recruit Neymar," he said.

"Last year, in May, I was with him in his office. He told me that he had a dream to sign Neymar."