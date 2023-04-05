Football

Bilbao’s Nico Williams shuts down social media accounts after insults

Athletic was eliminated by Osasuna 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in extra time at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Tuesday.

AP
05 April, 2023 19:30 IST
05 April, 2023 19:30 IST
Athletic Bilbao’s Spanish forward Nico Williams reacts during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi final second leg football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and CA Osasuna at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on April 4, 2023.

Athletic Bilbao’s Spanish forward Nico Williams reacts during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) semi final second leg football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and CA Osasuna at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on April 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

Athletic was eliminated by Osasuna 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in extra time at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Tuesday.

Spain forward Nico Williams shut down his social media accounts after a wave of insults from fans following his misses in Athletic Bilbao’s elimination in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Athletic was eliminated by Osasuna 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in extra time at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Tuesday.

Athletic won 1-0 in regulation, but Williams squandered a couple of great chances to increase the lead and possibly seal the team’s spot in the final.

The 20-year-old forward missed over the crossbar from close range, with only the goalkeeper to beat following a breakaway in the 70th minute and couldn’t find the net from inside the area in the 87th.

Late substitute Pablo Ibanez scored the decisive goal for Osasuna with a volley from the edge of the area in the 116th to send the Pamplona club to the final for the first time since 2005.

Also Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info Copa del Rey: Predicted 11, head-to-head record, when and where to watch semifinal?

Williams decided to deactivate his accounts following “the hard blow of the elimination from the Copa and the subsequent pressure by some users in the form of insults and lack of respect on social media,” the player’s staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Williams thanked the fans who supported him after the match and following the insults.

“We all need to work together to eradicate this type of attitude from social media,” the statement said.

The crowd at San Mamés was mostly supportive of Williams when he was substituted in the 99th, but many later took to social media to criticise him for his misses. Several messages were insulting and derogatory.

Athletic was trying to reach the Copa final for the third time in four seasons. The Basque Country club is the second most successful team in the competition with 23 titles, but it hasn’t lifted the trophy since 1984.

“It’s normal for my brother to be upset, we are all upset,” said Athletic forward Iñaki Williams, who is Nico’s older brother. “We were on the verge of another final, and we have been eliminated.

“My brother has a great future, and he will be able to learn from this,” said Inaki Williams, who scored Tuesday. “He needs to lift his head and move on.”

Nico Williams first made it to Spain’s national team with coach Luis Enrique and recently was also called up by new coach Luis de la Fuente.

“He had two clear chances, but he is a young player, and he still has a lot to learn,” Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde said. “You don’t know everything when you are 20 years old. He will keep learning.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us