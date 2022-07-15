Football

Nigeria, South Africa qualify for 2023 Women’s World Cup

The top four finishers at the African championship are guaranteed places at the Women’s World Cup, which is being hosted next July.

Reuters
CASABLANCA 15 July, 2022 09:10 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Morocco and Zambia booked their places on Wednesday.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Morocco and Zambia booked their places on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nigeria kept up its sequence of having qualified for every Women’s World Cup as it edged Cameroon 1-0 at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca on Thursday to qualify for the next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

It will be joined by South Africa, which also qualified on Thursday when it beat Tunisia 1-0 in Rabat.

Morocco and Zambia booked their places on Wednesday.

The top four finishers at the African championship, which is being hosted in Morocco, are guaranteed places at the Women’s World Cup, which is being hosted next July.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s 56th-minute header handed Nigeria victory and a ninth Women’s World Cup finals appearance.

South Africa won with a 14th minute goal from Jermaine Seoposenwe to qualify for a second successive tournament.

