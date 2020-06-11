Football Football Nikita Parris apologises to Eni Aluko for 2017 solidarity with Mark Sampson Nikita Parris, who like Eni Aluko is black, said she had been reflecting on how she could help make a change in the current climate. Reuters 11 June, 2020 10:49 IST Nikita Parris celebrated a goal in September 2017 with Mark Sampson, who was accused of discrimination and bullying. - Twitter/FIFA Reuters 11 June, 2020 10:49 IST England forward Nikita Parris has apologised to her former team mate Eniola Aluko for her show of support to ex-England boss Mark Sampson in 2017.Parris scored the opening goal in a 6-0 win against Russia in September 2017 and celebrated with Sampson, who had been accused of discrimination and bullying by Aluko and team mate Drew Spence.Sampson was sacked by the English FA a day later as a consequence of “inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour” in a previous position but was cleared of the allegations levelled at him by Aluko and Spence.“Eni, I am sorry that my thoughtless actions caused you hurt, never is it in my conscious intentions to make another human feel devalued,” Parris, 26, wrote on Twitter.READ | Women's star Hegerberg signs lucrative, long-term Nike deal “At the time I focused more on what I believed was showing unity when really it did nothing of the sort.”Parris, who like Aluko is black, said she had been reflecting on how she could help make a change in the current climate.Her comments come amid worldwide protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.“I am a proud black woman, I understand I have a social responsibility to help create change through my platform,” Parris added.The FA issued a public apology to Aluko and Spence in October 2017 while Sampson followed suit in January 2019. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos