Football Football FA Cup replays scrapped in 2020-21 to ease fixture pressure In a bid to ease up the hectic fixture schedule, the Football Association has decided to scrap the FA Cup replays for the 2020-21 season. Reuters 13 August, 2020 17:27 IST Earlier in the week, the FA had confirmed that the Community Shield will be a double header at Wembley. - Getty Images Reuters 13 August, 2020 17:27 IST The FA Cup will not have replays for the 2020-21 season to help ease fixture congestion caused by the COVID-19 crisis, England's Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.Next season's competition is scheduled to begin on September 1 - only a month after the 2020 final - with the showpiece match at Wembley set to take place on May 15, 2021."In order to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule, there will be no replays for the 2020-21 season," the FA said in a statement, as it announced the schedule. FA confirms Community Shield double-header at Wembley The FA added that the prize fund would return to 2017-18 levels because of the financial impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak after two seasons of record payment levels.Arsenal beat London rival Chelsea in the 2020 final on August 1 for a record-extending 14th triumph in the competition.