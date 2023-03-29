No panic from Spain’s De la Fuente after shock loss to Scotland

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was left to rue two defensive errors that cost his side in Tuesday’s shock 2-0 loss to Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park but refused to blame his players for the defeat.

Scott McTominay scored at the start of each half, profiting from a Pedro Porro slip that allowed Andy Robertson to play the ball into his path before Kieran Tierney shrugged off a weak challenge from Dani Carvajal to cross for the second.

Carvajal replaced Porro at right back during halftime.

“It’s a painful defeat,” De la Fuente told Teledeporte.

“Analysing the game, I think early on we have done things well enough to change the result. I’ll keep those positives, but there’s still a lot to improve. I’m happy with the attitude of the boys.

“At this high level, any mistake costs you. But you shouldn’t blame the players. It serves as an experience that any small incident tilts the balance of the match.”

De la Fuente said the result will not change his plans ahead of the UEFA Nations League semi-final against Italy on June 15.

“Of course, I bet on the players on this list, the same as others who have not been able to come. I bet on them a thousand times,” he said.

“You can always change things and improve. You have to work harder. The players have grasped this idea very well and I have seen them identify with it.

“I think we have planted seeds and that the future will bring us better experiences.”

Spain started their Group A qualifying campaign with a 3-0 home win against Norway in Malaga on Saturday.

The defeat in Glasgow is their first in Euro qualifiers since 2014, a run of 19 matches in which they claimed 17 wins