Northern Ireland sacks Baraclough after dismal Nations League campaign

Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager, the Irish Football Association said on Friday, the team’s dismal run of results during his tenure that culminated in a disappointing Nations League campaign.

21 October, 2022 18:43 IST
Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ian Baraclough was fired as coach of Northern Ireland on Friday after a poor campaign in the Nations League.

The team had targeted promotion in the Nations League but barely avoided relegation from the third tier after collecting only five points from a possible 18.

The 51-year-old Baraclough had replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020.

“In light of the overall record of results on the pitch, the Irish FA board has subsequently taken this decision,” Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said.

Baraclough’s final game was a 3-1 loss to Greece in Athens last month, which left Northern Ireland reliant on Kosovo’s win over Cyprus to avoid relegation to League D.

