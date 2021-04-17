Football

Norwich City wins promotion to Premier League

Norwich City has been promoted to the Premier League with five games to spare.

Reuters
17 April, 2021 19:35 IST
Norwich City is currently leading the Championship standings with 90 points from 41 matches.   -  Getty Images

Norwich City earned promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with five games to spare, after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship (second-tier) matches.

After finishing at the bottom of the Premier League in 2019-20, Daniel Farke's Norwich has enjoyed an outstanding season and is top of the Championship standings with 90 points from 41 matches.

 