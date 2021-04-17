Football Football Norwich City wins promotion to Premier League Norwich City has been promoted to the Premier League with five games to spare. Reuters 17 April, 2021 19:35 IST Norwich City is currently leading the Championship standings with 90 points from 41 matches. - Getty Images Reuters 17 April, 2021 19:35 IST Norwich City earned promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with five games to spare, after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship (second-tier) matches.After finishing at the bottom of the Premier League in 2019-20, Daniel Farke's Norwich has enjoyed an outstanding season and is top of the Championship standings with 90 points from 41 matches. pic.twitter.com/Hru6jcpq10— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 17, 2021 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.