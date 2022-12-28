Norwich City sacks head coach Dean Smith as club drops to fifth in EFL

Norwich City, currently playing in the second-tier English Football League (EFL), has sacked head coach Dean Smith after a 1-2 defeat to Luton Town on Boxing Day, which is December 26.

The defeat left Norwich fifth in the EFL points table behind Watford, 12 points adrift of future promotion to the English Premier League (EPL). The club has started looking out for Smith’s replacement in its pursuit of reclaiming the EPL status.

Also Read Klopp hails ‘unstoppable’ Nunez despite lack of goals

Besides Smith, assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare has also left the club. Steve Weaver and Allan Russell have taken over the reins for upcoming matches.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believes that it is the right time to make this transition,” the club said in a statement.

“The club’s remaining coaching staff, led by Steve Weaver and Allan Russell, will take charge of first-team training and our upcoming fixtures on an interim basis,” the statement added.

Smith joined Norwich in November 2021, replacing Daniel Farke on a two-and-a-half-year contract, after Aston Villa sacked him. The 51-year-old failed to save the club from relegation as Norwich eventually finished at the bottom of the EPL points table.