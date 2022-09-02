Football

Forest break EPL record for most signings in one transfer window

The previous English record for the most signings in one transfer window was Crystal Palace's 17 in the summer of 2013.

Reuters
02 September, 2022 11:26 IST
Willy Boly (R) in action.

Willy Boly (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nottingham Forest returned to the Premier League following a 23-year absence and, judging by their summer shopping spree, they look determined to stay in the top flight after bringing in an English record 21 players in a single transfer window.

On Thursday’s transfer deadline day, the newly promoted side completed deals for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre back Willy Boly, Blackpool winger Josh Bowler - who was loaned to Greek side Olympiakos - and defender Loic Bade on loan from Rennes.

The previous English record for the most signings in one transfer window was Crystal Palace’s 17 in the summer of 2013, according to specialist website Transfermarkt.

Forest, who earned promotion through the Championship playoffs, has spent close to 150 million pounds ($173 million) rebuilding a team ravaged by the departures of five players on free transfers as well as five on-loan players.

The East Midlands club smashed their transfer record to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White for a reported initial fee of 25 million pounds, while also spending big to sign striker Taiwo Awoniyi and defender Neco Williams for 18 million pounds each.

Among other high-profile arrivals are England international Jesse Lingard, who joined on a free transfer, with goalkeeper Dean Henderson and left back Renan Lodi arriving on loan from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, respectively.

Under manager Steve Cooper, Forest have taken four points from their opening five games and sit 15th in the league standings ahead of Saturday’s trip to Everton.

