Forest defender Neco Williams done for season after surgery

Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams will miss the remainder of the season after breaking his jaw in a midweek game and undergoing surgery.

AP
NOTTINGHAM 28 April, 2023
NOTTINGHAM 28 April, 2023 16:30 IST
Williams tweeted that he’s “gutted” to sit out the rest of the season.

Williams tweeted that he's "gutted" to sit out the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Wales international was due home from the hospital on Friday but has been ruled out of Forest’s last five games as the team fights relegation.

“It’s a difficult situation for him, he got himself back into the team recently,” manager Steve Cooper said Friday. “(He was) playing really well. He had a confidence about him and a spring in his step. It’s a blow, really.”

Williams was carried off the field on a stretcher Wednesday during Forest’s 3-1 win over Brighton after taking an inadvertent kick to the jaw from teammate Brennan Johnson when they both tried to clear a cross.

The win lifted Forest one point clear of the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s visit to Brentford.

He made 34 appearances in all competitions this season after joining Forest from Liverpool.

