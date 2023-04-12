Football

Nottingham Forest sacks sporting director Filippo Giraldi

Reuters
12 April, 2023 15:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Nottingham Forest coach Steve Cooper looks dejected after the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Villa Park on April 8, 2023.

Nottingham Forest Sporting Director Filippo Giraldi has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, after just six months in the role, the struggling Premier League side said on Tuesday.

With the Italian on board - formerly Chief Scout and Technical Director at Watford for more than eight years - Forest added another seven signings in the January window, however, also with mixed results.

He left the team in the relegation zone and winless in its last nine games.

“Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the club and wishes Nottingham Forest best of luck for the future,” the club said, adding he left “amicably”.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis released a statement last week to dispel rumours of possibly sacking coach Steve Cooper, saying the club was in a difficult place but the manager’s position remained unchanged.

Forest, 18th in the Premier League on 27 points from 30 games, host Manchester United on Sunday.

