Nottingham Forest wins Championships playoff final, back in Premier League after 23 years

Nottingham Forest returned to the Premier League after 23 years by winning the Championship playoff final 1-0 against Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday.

A Levi Colwill own goal in the 43rd minute was enough to clinch the win for Forest.

Forest has had a remarkable turnaround this season after it was placed bottom of the table at the end of seven matches, which led to the sacking of Chris Hughton. Steve Cooper took over and the team managed 20 wins and 10 draws from 37 matches, which led Forest into the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons.

Forest, which has two European Cups to its name, was last seen in the top flight in 1998-99, when it finished bottom of the table.