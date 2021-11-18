Novy Kapadia, the voice of Indian football, passes away

Novy Kapadia, who has widely been regarded as the voice of Indian football, passed away due to health complications on Thursday. The noted commentator and author had been suffering from a motor neurone disease, a rare disease that causes the nerves in the spine and brain to lose function over time.

The conditioned had rendered him immobile and he was confined to his house for the last two years. He was kept on life support for the last month.

Having covered nine FIFA World Cup tournaments, the veteran is considered an authority on football in India. He was a treasure house of Indian football and encapsulated much of it in his book Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football. He also authored The Football Fanatic's Essential Guide Book in 2014.

More to follow.