Football

Nunez nets four as Liverpool crushes Leipzig

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez scored his first goals for the club on Thursday, netting four in the second half of their 5-0 pre-season win over RB Leipzig.

Reuters
22 July, 2022 11:24 IST
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates with teammates after scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates with teammates after scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez scored his first goals for the club on Thursday, netting four in the second half of their thumping 5-0 pre-season win over German side RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

After Egyptian Mohamed Salah had given the Merseyside club the lead in the eighth minute, Nunez came off the bench after the break and took over penalty duties, making no mistake from the spot to open his account.

The Uruguayan joined Liverpool last month for 75 million euros ($76.45 million), just short of the club record $89.76 million they paid for defender Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez doubled his tally from distance and completed a quick-fire hat-trick by poking home from close range following a cross from Harvey Elliott before adding a fourth from a brilliant counter-attack.

“I think everybody is really happy for him and was looking for him (in the dressing room),” Liverpool defender Joel Matip told reporters.

“Great finish, great speed and the body he always puts in -- I think it will be really difficult for opponents.”

Liverpool heads to Austria for a week-long training camp as they step up preparations for the new Premier League season.

Juergen Klopp’s side begins its campaign with a trip Fulham on August 6.

