Nuno committed to Wolves despite lack of new contract talks

Nuno Espirito Santo has yet to enter new contract talks with Wolves but says he remains as committed as ever to the Premier League high-flyer.

The former Porto boss has worked wonders since taking over at Molineux in 2017, guiding the club into the top flight as Championship winner in his first season in charge.

Wolves secured a Europa League spot in the 2018-19 campaign and breezed through to the round of 32 this season, while it sat six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of a clash with Leicester City on Friday.

Nuno is in the final 18 months of his contract, but the Portuguese head coach - who was linked with Arsenal before Mikel Arteta was appointed - is relaxed about his future.

"I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don't think about that," Nuno said.

"We will see, but I'm only focused on [the Leicester game]. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it."

Nuno added: "They [Wolves fans] can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it's my life. I don't think about anything else. I'm talking to you [the media] but I'm thinking about the game.

"I changed my life when we started this three seasons ago - not only me but a lot of people moved and changed their lives to come to Wolverhampton.

"The players have been with us since day one so this is why I say it's my life. I'm 100 per cent here and I give everything I have to help my players and help improve the club. I give everything I can."