Football Football FA Cup: Man United’s Ighalo fuelled by memory of Wembley heartbreak Odion Ighalo is drawing inspiration from his previous setback at Wembley as he looks to fire United past Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal. Reuters 18 July, 2020 11:03 IST Odion Ighalo runs with the ball during the FA Cup sixth round match between Norwich City and Manchester United in Norwich on 27 June, 2020. - AP Reuters 18 July, 2020 11:03 IST Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he is drawing inspiration from his previous setback at Wembley as he looks to fire his side past Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday. Ighalo, 31, was part of the Watford team that was defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the semifinal in 2016, a result that denied it the opportunity to face United in the final.“It was a difficult one to take against Palace. If we’d have won, we’d have played United in the final,” the Nigerian striker told the United website. “Unfortunately, we lost. It was a bitter one to take but this is an opportunity to make it right and go forward to the final... To get to the final would be great for me in my life and my career. It would make my dreams perfect.”ALSO READ | Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three - LampardIghalo, who extended his loan deal at the Premier League club from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021, has scored five goals in 15 appearances in all competitions. However, with strikers Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in a rich vein of form, Ighalo has found himself consigned to the substitutes’ bench.‘Goals win games’“They are doing so well. Seeing them playing every week is a joy. Rashford has come back from his injury and is doing well. Martial is scoring goals, Greenwood is unbelievable, he is such a good finisher with both feet,” he said.ALSO READ | Solskjaer: FA Cup semifinal schedule not fair“The team is doing well and the three forwards are scoring goals and that’s what we need - goals win games.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos