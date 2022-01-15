Odisha FC announces Kino Garcia as interim head coach

Odisha FC has announced Kino Garcia as the interim Head Coach after the club parted ways with Kiko Ramirez last night.

Kino will be taking over as the Head Coach from the next game against NorthEast United FC.

The club's statement said: "Kino, who has a UEFA Pro License, has a lot of experience in developing players and is a former coach at Valencia CF's youth teams. He has coached many important players who are currently playing in the first division in Spain and also directed the Valencia CF Academy in Seoul."

Kino Garcia also coached Levante UD in the first division of women's football in Spain for several seasons. He is also the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working for the Spanish Federation.

With the recent 2-0 loss against Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC is currently ninth in the Indian Super League.